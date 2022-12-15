Polar Plunge
19-year-old man facing charges in connection to deadly fentanyl overdose case

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On October 5, the Evansville Police Department was called to Spring Valley Road for a medic assist.

According to an affidavit, 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca told Central Dispatch a woman was overdoing on opioids that they had taken together.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found crews with the Evansville Fire Department treating the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital after EFD told officers they used all of the narcan they carry.

An affidavit shows Cuenca told officers he and the victim had fallen asleep after taking the pills, and when he woke up she was “lifeless.”

Officials say the victim later died at the hospital.

According to an affidavit, while speaking with police, Cuenca admitted he had gone and got the pills earlier that morning. He also told them he knew they were laced with fentanyl.

Cuenca was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

