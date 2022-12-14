Polar Plunge
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several people wondering what they are smelling in the area of Highway 41 and Lynch.

Some people say they smell it all the way up to North High School.

We reached out to officials with the Water and Sewer Utility, and they say the dry weather we’ve had this fall is to blame.

They say it’s caused low water flow in the sewer system, and smell is most likely sediment that has settled.

Officials say our recent rain should help the problem.

