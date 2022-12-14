Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - It’s a somber day in Newtown, Connecticut.

Today marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

It remains the deadliest mass shooting at a school in U.S. history.

The Evansville community is honoring those who died when a plane carrying the University of Evansville men’s basketball team crashed 45 years ago.

All 29 on board were killed.

A man is sitting in jail facing a murder charge this morning.

According to Evansville police, he turned himself in saying he shot and killed someone over the weekend.

Authorities are looking for two missing people after tornadoes ripped through Louisiana.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Uncle Rudy's Firing Range
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man imprisons, assaults woman at motel for 3 days
This home is no longer standing after a fire on Monday.
Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Officials announce change coming to Bud’s Harley-Davidson
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Henderson City Commissioners celebrate Mayor Steve Austin
Henderson City Commissioners celebrate Mayor Steve Austin
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified