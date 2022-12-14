Polar Plunge
Traffic alert: Crews called to two crashes in Vanderburgh Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews have been called to some crashes in Vanderburgh County, and two have been reported to have injuries.

Drivers should use caution on Northbound 41 at St. George and on the Lloyd Expressway at Fielding Road.

We have a crew heading to the one on Highway 41, and we are hoping to learn more information.

