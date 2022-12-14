Traffic alert: Crews called to two crashes in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews have been called to some crashes in Vanderburgh County, and two have been reported to have injuries.

Drivers should use caution on Northbound 41 at St. George and on the Lloyd Expressway at Fielding Road.

We have a crew heading to the one on Highway 41, and we are hoping to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.