Tell City receives new grant to pave roads

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new grant coming to Tell City will help the city pave their roads.

The grant is part of INDOT’s “Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.”

Tell City was approved for just under $900,000 for street paving.

In April, the city received just over $100,000 which means they have received the maximum amount for the Community Crossings grant.

Tell City Mayor Chris Cail says the roads are selected based on the need of repair as well as traffic volume.

“Well these improvements mean a lot for our community, people obviously living here and visiting here,” says Cail. “You wanna have streets that are you know up to grade and you know safe to drive on. Streets with a lot of pot holes and cuts in them become a hazard for people either walking or driving. So we wanna make sure all roads are safe.”

The city hopes to begin paving in late spring or early summer of 2023.

