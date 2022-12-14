Salvation Army Red Kettles matching up to $10k this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donations made to the Salvation Army Red Kettles this Friday and Saturday could have double the impact in 2023.

According to a press release, on Dec. 16 and 17 donations at Vanderburgh and Warrick County kettles will be matched thanks to an anonymous $10,000 gift.

Officials say the funds given from the donor were given in hope that last minute holiday shoppers would be inspired to give generously knowing that their gift will go twice as far to help those in need.

“A matching donation of this amount will help us provide a safe place for kids to come and learn new skills in our NASP Archery Program, learn the piano or a brass instrument, or for us to just provide a safe place to hang out and participate in our character-building program,” said Major Jason Poff of The Salvation Army of Evansville.

Volunteer bell ringers are needed to help man Red Kettles and reach the $10,000 match goal this weekend. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date and time that works for their schedule.

