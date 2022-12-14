Reitz girls basketball continuing steady ascent under Gary Loveless

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz girls high school basketball is off to a fantastic 9-2 start, midway through this season. The Lady Panthers have won 6 in a row, including a big win over rival Mater Dei -- their first win over the Wildcats in 17 years.

Head coach Gary Loveless took over the program in 2017, and he and his staff have built this program back up, the right way, from the grade school level up. In his first year, the Panthers only won 1 game, but last year, they had their first non-losing season, in 19 years, going 11-11. Now, with already 9 wins, they are poised to top that mark and make some serious noise, in the postseason.

“Couldn’t be more proud of a group of girls willing to come out here everyday and do what we ask them to do and fight every obstacle that comes their way, the naysayers out there,” said Lady Panthers head coach Gary Loveless. “You know, Reitz girls basketball has not been in a very good place for a very long time. We have some talent, we really do; we have girls that can put the ball in the basket. Defensively, we have girls who have the desire to want to beat on some teams a little bit. It’s been since like 1990 since we won the sectional, but it’s small steps.”

“It’s just so fun being able to build on this program, knowing it’s going uphill from here,” said Reitz junior guard, Norah Miller. “It’s coming because every year, you can feel the way the environment feels so much more different, feels so much more positive. The team is just so together.” The Lady Panthers’ roster is mostly comprised of underclassmen, so they’re certainly a team to watch, in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.