Rain ending, colder temps return

Colder than normal through the weekend
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Most of the Tri-State saw over an inch of rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. More showers will move through and out of the area on Wednesday night. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop back to around 38 on Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. Mainly dry through Friday and the weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. The same general pattern will hold for the first half of next week, with partly sunny skies Monday - Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid 30s to near 40 and lows will sink into the lower 20s.

