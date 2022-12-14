Police looking for hit and run suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a man who they say hit another car and took off.

They say it happened December 7 in the back 40 parking lot behind the Civic Center.

Police say the man was seen in surveillance video in the courts building before the crash.

They say he was driving a dark colored crew cab pickup.

You are asked to call the EPD Hit & Run Unit at 812-436-7941 if you have information.

