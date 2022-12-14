Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police looking for hit and run suspect

Hit and run suspect at Evansville courts building
Hit and run suspect at Evansville courts building(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a man who they say hit another car and took off.

They say it happened December 7 in the back 40 parking lot behind the Civic Center.

Police say the man was seen in surveillance video in the courts building before the crash.

They say he was driving a dark colored crew cab pickup.

You are asked to call the EPD Hit & Run Unit at 812-436-7941 if you have information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uncle Rudy's Firing Range
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified
14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Alayna Schnell (left) and Julie Schnell (right)
Obituaries released for mother, daughter killed in crash in Dubois Co.

Latest News

Newburgh man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
Owensboro Health providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek Dec. 15
Owensboro Health providing free admission to Panther Creek holiday light display
Salvation Army Red Kettles matching up to $10k this weekend
GaylaCake stopping retail hours, offering new ways to get baked goods