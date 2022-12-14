Owensboro Health providing free admission to Panther Creek holiday light display
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, December 15, you could go see the Christmas lights at Panther Creek Park for free.
That free admission is thanks to Owensboro Health.
According to a press release, they will be offering the free admission to the lighted driving tour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The tour includes 50 displays and 500,000 lights.
Panther Creek Park opened up the tour back in November.
