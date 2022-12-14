Owensboro Health providing free admission to Panther Creek holiday light display

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, December 15, you could go see the Christmas lights at Panther Creek Park for free.

That free admission is thanks to Owensboro Health.

According to a press release, they will be offering the free admission to the lighted driving tour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The tour includes 50 displays and 500,000 lights.

Panther Creek Park opened up the tour back in November.

[Related Story: ‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.