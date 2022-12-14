Polar Plunge
Owensboro Health providing free admission to Panther Creek holiday light display

Owensboro Health providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek Dec. 15
Owensboro Health providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek Dec. 15(Owensboro Health)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, December 15, you could go see the Christmas lights at Panther Creek Park for free.

That free admission is thanks to Owensboro Health.

According to a press release, they will be offering the free admission to the lighted driving tour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The tour includes 50 displays and 500,000 lights.

Panther Creek Park opened up the tour back in November.

