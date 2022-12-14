Newburgh man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to a press release, that man is 30-year-old Anthony J. Richardson.

Court documents show on July 28, 2020, officers executed a search warrant at Richardson’s home, where multiple electronic devices were found with pictures of child sexual abuse.

Officials say Richardson’s computer was later examined and found to have more than 1,400 videos of child sexual abuse, as well as evidence he used his computer to search for this material.

