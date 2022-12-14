New utility tax coming for some Kentuckians

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Kentuckians will be paying more for their utilities starting Jan. 1.

A new law taking effect at the start of the new year includes a 6% sales tax on all utilities.

The changes will now require sales tax to be charged for residential utility services to any place other than your primary residence.

All people who own just one property are exempt from the tax.

If you own rental properties, a lake house, a barn with separate utilities or some other kind of second property, all water sewer and electric utilities are subject to the 6% tax.

There is an exemption form for people with multiple properties. On the form, you can tell your utility company which property is your primary residence, and that place will not be taxed.

Some residents have had questions about the process. Officials say all questions should be directed to the Kentucky Department of Revenue.

They have a frequently asked questions page that could answer some questions.

Utility companies tell 14 News they have been working to notify customers that the tax will apply to.

