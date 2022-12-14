MVC Hall of Fame recognizes UE baseball standout Andy Benes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class and University of Evansville baseball standout Andy Benes will be inducted in March of 2023.

Benes was a three-sport athlete at UE playing baseball, basketball, and football.

In 1988, he was NCAA Baseball Player of the Year and Midwestern Collegiate Conference Player of the Year.

During that season with the Aces, Benes recorded a 16-3 record and won the Pitching Triple Crown leading DI baseball in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.

Benes was an All-American in 1988 by Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America and the ABCA, while his No. 30 is one of two retired jerseys in program history.

After his time at UE, Benes was the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Padres in the 1988 Major League Baseball Draft. His professional career spanned four organizations from 1989-2002. He also helped lift the United States to a gold medal in baseball in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympic Games.

The MVC will conduct its annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship in St. Louis, Mo., next March 2-5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.