Mater Dei QB Mason Wunderlich named finalist for Indiana Mr. Football

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei quarterback Mason Wunderlich is one of three finalists for the 2022 Indiana Mr. Football award.

Wunderlich was voted last week as the Mr. Football quarterback winner by the Indiana Football Coaches Association following his efforts in the Wildcats’ run to the Class 2A state championship.

[PREVIOUS: Mason Wunderlich named 2022 Mr. Football Quarterback]

He’s on the list with Andrean two-way standout and Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen and Center Grove running back Micah Coyle.

Wunderlich led the Wildcats to two consecutive state title appearances in 2021 and 2022, ending his career with 7,735 passing yards and 78 passing touchdowns.

During his senior season, the 6-foot-5 quarterback threw for 2,911 yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 65.3% of his passes. He also added 382 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

In the 2022 state title game, Wunderlich threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-10 victory over Andrean.

Mater Dei quarterback Mason Wunderlich led the Wildcats to the 2022 IHSAA Class 2A state championship in November. (WFIE)

