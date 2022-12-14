Light Rain Early, P.M. Showers

Polar Plunge
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Light rain and drizzle this morning with low temps in the upper 40s. Breezy with occasional showers...mainly during the afternoon as high temps reach the upper 50s. Tonight, showers, possibly a thunderstorm as lows sink into the mid-30s. Projected rainfall .75″ to 1.50″ will ease minor drought conditions. The severe weather threat will remain south of the area. However, there is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall thorough tonight.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows dip to 30-degrees.

Friday, partly sunny and brisk as high temps only climb into the upper 30s. Wind chills in the 20s will make it feel colder.

