Korn Ferry names Volunteer of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mary Eve, volunteer at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, was awarded with the Korn Ferry Tour’s Volunteer of the Year Award at the PGA TOUR’s Tournament Meetings on Wednesday, December 7 in Phoenix, AZ.

“Mary Eve donated her time and energy before, during and after our golf tournament and was instrumental in the success of our event,” said Tournament Director, Patrick Nichol. “She went above and beyond what was asked of her and is extremely deserving of this award.”

“Winning this award is so humbling to me,” said Eve. “There are so many great people that I work with. From the people at Tour Vision, the amazing PGA people from “Th Truck” and the countless volunteers that work the tournament. The Korn Ferry tournament would not be what it is without the volunteers. I’m just glad to be a part of that. What makes me the proudest is that I get to give back to the community.”

As the winner of the Volunteer of the Year Award, Mary Eve received $5,000 to be donated to the charity of her choice.

Mary has decided to donate the money to Building Blocks of Southern Indiana, which is the primary beneficiary of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is voted on by the Korn Ferry Tour’s operations staff, “The Truck”.

