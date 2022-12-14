Polar Plunge
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County is getting their team ready for the new year.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, his deputies and staff were sworn in by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the new year.

There are a few new faces on the deputy staff along with some veterans, but 2023 will be the 8th year that Sanderson will lead the pack as Hopkins County Sheriff.

In a Facebook post, Judge Executive Whitfield expressed his appreciation for the group.

