Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley earns Week 6 IBCA Player of the Week honors

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - After a couple monstrous outings, Heritage Hills sophomore power forward Trent Sisley was named a Week 6 IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week.

Against North Posey, Sisley scored 27 of the Patriots 51 points, while also grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out four assists.

The next day, he led the Patriots to a win over Owensboro with 36 points, 23 rebounds, and 9 blocks.

The 6-7 power forward has gotten nods from IU, Purdue, Iowa, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

Sisley and the Patriots will host Memorial on Friday.

