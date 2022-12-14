Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson Jail wins lawsuit

Henderson County Detention Center.
Henderson County Detention Center.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Detention Center has won a lawsuit that was filed by a human rights organization.

We first told you about the lawsuit back in 2020.

It claimed there was censorship of books and magazines that were mailed to inmates, including books that describe prisoners’ rights and legal remedies.

The federal court finds there was no violation of First or Fourteenth Amendment rights, and has denied the motion filed by the Human Rights Defense Center.

[Click here to see the ruling]

The ruling also grants compensation to the Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uncle Rudy's Firing Range
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified
14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Alayna Schnell (left) and Julie Schnell (right)
Obituaries released for mother, daughter killed in crash in Dubois Co.

Latest News

Salvation Army Red Kettles matching up to $10k this weekend
GaylaCake stopping retail hours, offering new ways to get baked goods
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team