Henderson Jail wins lawsuit

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Detention Center has won a lawsuit that was filed by a human rights organization.

We first told you about the lawsuit back in 2020.

It claimed there was censorship of books and magazines that were mailed to inmates, including books that describe prisoners’ rights and legal remedies.

The federal court finds there was no violation of First or Fourteenth Amendment rights, and has denied the motion filed by the Human Rights Defense Center.

The ruling also grants compensation to the Detention Center.

