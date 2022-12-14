Henderson City Commissioners celebrate Mayor Steve Austin

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -The Henderson City Commissioners celebrated Mayor Steve Austin’s retirement with a party tonight.

Several city and county leaders came out to thank the mayor for his service.

Mayor Austin served three terms totaling 12 years of serving the city of Henderson.

The city presented Mayor Austin with the Dedicated Public Servant award and honored him as a “Tiller” of the Red Banks.

He says he’s proud of how the city has progressed over the years.

“It’s not me, it’s we. We have a tremendous team on our commission, our supporters,” says Austin. “That’s what it takes. It take everybody focused on the same outcomes and participating in that focus.”

Mayor Austin has worked with Mayor Elect Bradley Staton for six years and believes he is well prepared to lead Henderson.

Staton will take over as mayor in January.

