GaylaCake stopping retail hours, offering new ways to get baked goods

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, GaylaCake officials announced some changes are coming to the bakery.

In a Facebook post, officials said they will no longer be offering retail hours, but there are still opportunities for people to get their favorite GaylaCake items.

The post reads Gayla will continue, and possibly enhance their Foster Care Cake Programs; begin offering cake decorating parties and offer baking and decorating classes.

Once a week, the bakery will also have ‘Bake Day.’

According to the bakery, This new special day will run as follows:

“If you are looking for a custom cake experience in 2023, Gayla can make it happen for you. This will operate on a “by appointment only” basis. If you already have your custom cake ordered for 2023, whether it be a birthday, wedding, or any other life celebration, Gayla will still be taking care of you!”

For those who are interested in still getting their favorite GaylaCake items, you can go vote on their Facebook page for which items you want to see on ‘Bake Days’ in the comments section.

[Previous Story: Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales]

[Related Story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation]

