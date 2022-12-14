FDA considering policy change for blood donation criteria

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Food and Drug Administration announced back on November 30 that it is considering a policy that would change their parameters regarding blood donation.

“There’s a population of folks who are relatively healthy and are able to donate, but because of this one question they have to answer honestly prevents them from donating, it adds to the shortage,” said Tyler Gilham, Outreach Specialist for ARG Evansville.

ARG Evansville works on educating people on HIV, and providing resources to those who are positive.

The original ban from the FDA was based off the AIDS epidemic back in 1983.

The total ban for gay and bisexual men to donate blood was lifted in 2015, and allowed them to donate as long as they did not have sexual contact with a man in at least a year.

The FDA shortened that to three months in 2020 during the pandemic, and now they could be changing it yet again.

“It seems to me that this current ban is still based in stigma,” Gilham said. “They don’t see that we’ve made a lot of advances, and because of that there’s still a lot of fear [and] stigma on a lot of people’s minds. It’s preventing them from truly understanding the scope of the reality of the situation.”

The new policy would allow anyone, regardless of gender or sexual identity, to donate blood as long as they haven’t engaged in unprotected sex within the past three months.

A new questionnaire would be utilized for donation, with questions based off the pilot study the FDA did in conjunction with the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have a better idea nowadays in terms of who’s at risk and what the actual risk is,” Gilham said.

With the new policy, blood donations could increase by as much as 300,000 to 600,000 pints of blood a year, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA.

With one pint of blood able to save up to three lives, advocates say that’s a lot of lives that could be saved with a change in policy.

“Because we’re targeting specifically men who have sex with other men only, we’re setting aside a chunk of folks who might be eligible to donate, but they’re not, just because we’re looking at them as being a higher risk,” Gilham said.

The FDA is set to formally propose the policy change in the coming months.

