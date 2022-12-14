Evansville museum to exhibit artifacts found under downtown bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville museum is working on an exhibit featuring items they found in a recently-discovered space underneath a local bookstore.

When the owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore downtown realized there was a secret area underneath their store, they initially thought it was just a unique bit of trivia, but then they realized it could have important ties to the area’s history.

[PREVIOUS: Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore]

The owners say they’re still getting used to people being so interested in what’s underneath their store.

“Evansville has such a love of local history, especially in the downtown area,” said Your Brother’s Bookstore Co-Owner Sam Morris. “A lot of the people here remember all of the different faces that downtown has had and it’s very interesting to look back through all of those.”

What they found is evidence of an underground speakeasy from about 100 years ago. As more people found out about it, some decided to get involved.

The curator of the Evansville African American Museum found out about the potential artifacts because she’s part of a book club connected to Your Brother’s Bookstore. She says despite racial tension in the early 20th century, including the 1903 Evansville bloody race riot, people of all kinds found connections in speakeasies during prohibition.

“Of course, it didn’t eradicate racism, but this underground folly did start to foster new relationships that may not have necessarily happened as quickly or organically if it wasn’t for prohibition,” said Evansville African American Museum Curator Tory Schendel-Vyvoda.

The museum received a Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society to gather the artifacts and prepare them for a planned exhibit: “Baptisttown and Prohibition.”

They think the 1937 flood left 5-6 inches of sediment, burying some items. The museum isn’t allowed to do a formal excavation, so any partially buried items have to stay where they are.

They say they rely on discoveries like this one to develop a more clear image of what happened in the past.

“History is forever going, it’s always changing, and just because something was in the past doesn’t mean we fully comprehended what happened in the past so it does take further investigation through sources and the material objects that get left behind so we can get more modern and better interpretations of what that period looked like,” said Schendel-Vyvoda.

Technically, everything the museum finds is the property of Your Brother’s Bookstore, so once the museum finishes with its exhibit it will return all the artifacts and Your Brother’s Bookstore will have its own exhibit.

