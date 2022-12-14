EPD retired K9 dies after recent health issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says one of their retired K9 officers has died.

According to a Facebook post, their retired K9 Willy died after some recent health issues.

The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association says Willy joined EPD in 2012.

He worked with two handlers before being assigned to Detective John Montgomery.

He worked in the Joint Task Force Unit, sniffing out hundreds of pounds of drugs.

They say the K9 retired in 2016 and fathered 11 puppies.

The association says all the puppies went to law enforcement families

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.