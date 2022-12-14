Polar Plunge
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified

Kentar Collins
Kentar Collins(EPD)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have identified a suspect in a murder that took place Sunday morning on Judson Street.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Kentar Collins has been identified as the murder suspect of a shooting that happened Sunday on Judson Street.

Officials say detectives were able to get information to Collins saying that they wanted to speak with him and he should turn himself in.

Officials confirm Collins, along with his attorney, arrived at EPD Headquarters to turn himself in.

Police say after Collins met with detectives he was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked for the charge of murder.

According to the affidavit, Collins arrived in a vehicle at the resident in the 1500 block of Judson Street just after 4 a.m. December 12.

Police say Collins knew the resident there and she came outside to visit.

Officials say the victim walked to the driver’s side of the vehicle, where Collins was sitting.

Police say Collins and the victim started talking and then several shots were fired from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The press release states Collins then drove away from the scene.

Officials say the victim was shot multiple times and did pass away at the scene.

Officials confirm the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

