Downtown Optimist Club gives $26K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of more dollars are on the way to Evansville nonprofits.

The Downtown Optimist Club handed out checks to 26 different organizations that help children.

Each received $1,000.

Easterseals, Evansville Museum, and Little Lambs are a few of those.

Downtown Optimist Club President Ken Dennis says the main focus of this annual check presentation is ultimately to support the kids in the community.

“Whatever that organization does, we are trying to support it as much as we can. We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to. Last year was the largest year we ever had, this year is just a little less,” said Dennis.

Dennis says the Downtown Optimist Club foundation has donated around $300,000 over the years.

