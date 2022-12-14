Polar Plunge
Officials announce change coming to Bud’s Harley-Davidson

(KCRG)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long time Evansville business is now under new ownership.

Officials with Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Morgan Avenue announced they closed up shop for the final time over the weekend.

According to a social media post, that happened this past Saturday.

The post continues on to say four generations served the motorcycle community for the last 63 years.

Officials thanked the community and ended the post by asking everyone to welcome the new owners to Evansville.

