Bruce Dockery added to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Long time Memorial girls basketball coach Bruce Dockery earned a spot in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Women’s Induction Class.

Dockery remains the sixth all-time winningest Indiana high school girls basketball coach with 502 wins.

While coaching the Tigers, Dockery was SIAC Coach of the Year eight times and District Coach of the Year five times.

He won eight conference titles, 14 sectional, six regional titles, two semi state titles, and a state runner up honor. In 2011 his team went 28-1 and won the 3A State Championship over Benton Central 58-50 in overtime.

He was a 1969 graduate of Evansville Bosse, while also attending Charleston Southern and University of Southern Indiana.

Dockery was inducted into the Reitz Memorial Hall of Fame in 2020 and in 2021, he was honored with the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Excellence Award.

Dockery and the Women’s Induction Class will be honored Saturday, April 29.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.