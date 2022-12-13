Wesselman Woods offering hybrid learning experience for Ind. Master Naturalist program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Wesselman Woods say nature lovers can now become state-certified Indiana Master Naturalists (IMN) through a 12-week program.

According to a press release, that opportunity is available March 2023. Continuing education opportunities are also available to those with special interest in certain topics or those working on their Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMN) certification.

They say in the 12-week IMN course, participants will expand their knowledge on local flora, fauna, and ecological processes. The intensive introductory series offers adults the chance to discover nature and service learning with the support from local researchers, professors, and environmental practitioners. Those who complete the certification process must take a final exam and complete 24 hours of service.

Courses include virtual and practical components.

According to officials, the virtual component will consist of prerecorded lectures by our presenters (participants will need access to a computer and Internet) and following the virtual component is a weekly outdoor practical session. Topics include: Ecology, Geology, Invasive Species, Ornithology, Arthropods, and more.

For those interested in the IMN program, the cost for non-members is $150 and $140 for Wesselman Woods members.

To learn more about the program, you can visit Wesselman Woods’ website.

