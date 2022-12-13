USI men’s basketball beats Indiana State in OT, stays undefeated at home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI men’s basketball advances to 5-5 on the season after an impressive overtime victory against 9-2 Indiana State on Sunday night.

The 88-85 victory keeps the Screaming Eagles undefeated against Missouri Valley Conference opponents (2-0), and undefeated at home (4-0).

Newburgh native, and sophomore guard, Isaiah Swope sealed the victory shooting 8-of-9 from three point range, leading with a career-high 28 points.

Graduate forward Trevor Lakes and junior guard Gary Solomon followed Swope in scoring with 15 points each. Lakes also completed his first double-double of the year with 12 rebounds.

On Monday, Lakes was named OVC Player and Newcomer of the Week.

“We’ve got a lot of different pieces, everybody’s versatile on our team, so any given night one of us could go off,” Swope said. “Being able to be versatile throughout is really beneficial.”

A couple weeks away from Ohio Valley Conference play, head coach Stan Gouard said the win served as a marker of where the Eagles stand.

“I love where we are at home right now,” Gouard said. “We have to continue to build off what we do here. We beat two great MVC teams, Southern Illinois and now Indiana State. Our confidence has to be at a different place right now, but at the same time our guys have to find a way to build off this. We’re going to come back to practice in a couple days, this is finals week of course, but come back in a couple days to make sure our guys are in a good headspace.”

Lakes and the Eagles are set to host Saint Mary’s of the Woods on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. CST.

