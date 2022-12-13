Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - It seems a Grinch has also been causing trouble in Mt. Carmel.

[Previous: Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton]

Sandy Keneipp sent us video of the Grinch at their Christmas parade on the previous weekend.

The Grinch was in custody in a cage, but when it was time to put him in handcuffs, he took off running.

It seems he was able to allude the officers, just like a Grinch got away from Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven in Gibson County.

People tell us the Grinch has been making rounds in the area. We’re told he’s been caught on security cameras stealing Christmas presents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Katie Bowes Mugshot
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

Latest News

Lilly King swimming in World Championships
Wesselman Woods offering hybrid learning experience for Ind. Master Naturalist program
Wesselman Woods offering hybrid learning experience for Ind. Master Naturalist program
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too
Alayna Schnell (left) and Julie Schnell (right)
Obituaries released for mother, daughter killed in crash in Dubois Co.