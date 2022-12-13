Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - It seems a Grinch has also been causing trouble in Mt. Carmel.

[Previous: Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton]

Sandy Keneipp sent us video of the Grinch at their Christmas parade on the previous weekend.

The Grinch was in custody in a cage, but when it was time to put him in handcuffs, he took off running.

It seems he was able to allude the officers, just like a Grinch got away from Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven in Gibson County.

People tell us the Grinch has been making rounds in the area. We’re told he’s been caught on security cameras stealing Christmas presents.

