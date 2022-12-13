Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s a somber day for the University of Evansville.

Today marks 45 years since a plane carrying the men’s basketball team crashed, killing all 29 people on board.

Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Evansville over the weekend.

So far, police say no one has been arrested, but they have a person of interest they want to talk to.

Officials are trying to figure out what started a fire in Henderson County.

They say the fire destroyed the home on Dixon 1 Road.

Indiana’s Lt. Governor put her name in the hat to run for governor.

Suzanne Crouch isn’t the only Republican eyeing Governor Eric Holcomb’s spot.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

