Tell City streets to get repairs after city receives nearly $900k grant

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Streets in Tell City are set to get a makeover, all thanks to a new grant.

City officials say they’ve been approved for nearly $900,000 from the Indiana Community Crossing Matching grant.

It’s the second time they’ve gotten the funds.

Officials say they’ll be using it to pave streets, hopefully stating in late spring to early summer of next year.

