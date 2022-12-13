ROMP Festival set for summer 2023

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with ROMP Festival have announced their 2023 lineup for their 20th annual event.

According to a social media post, the bluegrass festival is set for June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.

Headliners of ROMP 2023 include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Hall of Fame Members Ricky Skaggs & his band Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, and one of the Hall of Fame’s newest inductees Peter Rowan. Grammy-winning Rhonda Vincent is returning for the 20th annual ROMP Festival.

Also on the initial lineup, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, with a Grammy nomination of ‘Best New Artist,” and one of the most compelling new voices in the roots music world, along with The Infamous Stringdusters, a band quickly establishing themselves at the front of the pack in the modern acoustic music landscape. Rounding out the initial lineup are Tuba Skinny, Henhouse Prowlers, Kitchen Dwellers, Slocan Ramblers, John R. Miller, Bill & The Belles, Stillhouse Junkies, Damn Tall Buildings, and Armchair Boogie.

Officials say more artists will be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now, and prices will increase on December 27. You can purchase four-day tickets at the discounted rate of $165, and VIP tickets for $415. Those tickets include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms, prime stage views, & non-electric RV Camping. Onsite tent and RV camping passes will also be available.

According to a press release, children 12 and under are free.

You can purchase tickers here.

