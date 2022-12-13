Polar Plunge
Rainy with some thunder, then colder

Over an inch of rain possible
Newscast Recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds returned to the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon as a powerful cold front headed toward region. Rain will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. Total rainfall may add up to over an inch or rain. This would be the first 1″+ rain event for the Tri-State since mid-September. Southerly winds will kick up milder temps and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but no severe weather is expected. Temps will top out near 60 on Wednesday. Once the front clears the Ohio Valley, northwest winds will force temps back into the lower 40s for the rest of the week and the weekend. No additional rain expected.

