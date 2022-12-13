Obituaries released for mother, daughter killed in crash in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The obituaries for a mother and daughter killed in a crash in Dubois County have officially been released.

44-year-old Julie Schnell and her two daughters, one of them being 13-year-old Alayna Schnell, were involved in an accident Dec. 8.

Julie and Alayna are survived by husband and father Ryan Schnell and their other daughter. They are also survived by Bill and Angie Tempel, Fred and Sharon Schnell, Terri and Jason Zimmerman, Valerie and Ben Duttlinger, Kevin and Ashley, along with nine nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Julie and Alayna are pending at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home, the obituary shows.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family request donations be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation for the Julie and Alayna Schnell Memorial Fund or to Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Julie was a teacher at Jasper High School, and was loved by her students.

Alayna is remembered by her family as being creative, and her desire to become an architect. They say they will never forget her love for life.

