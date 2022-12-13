Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Obituaries released for mother, daughter killed in crash in Dubois Co.

Alayna Schnell (left) and Julie Schnell (right)
Alayna Schnell (left) and Julie Schnell (right)(Source: Ben Early)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The obituaries for a mother and daughter killed in a crash in Dubois County have officially been released.

44-year-old Julie Schnell and her two daughters, one of them being 13-year-old Alayna Schnell, were involved in an accident Dec. 8.

Julie and Alayna are survived by husband and father Ryan Schnell and their other daughter. They are also survived by Bill and Angie Tempel, Fred and Sharon Schnell, Terri and Jason Zimmerman, Valerie and Ben Duttlinger, Kevin and Ashley, along with nine nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Julie and Alayna are pending at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home, the obituary shows.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family request donations be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation for the Julie and Alayna Schnell Memorial Fund or to Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Julie was a teacher at Jasper High School, and was loved by her students.

[Related Story: Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash]

Alayna is remembered by her family as being creative, and her desire to become an architect. They say they will never forget her love for life.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Katie Bowes Mugshot
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

Latest News

Lilly King swimming in World Championships
Wesselman Woods offering hybrid learning experience for Ind. Master Naturalist program
Wesselman Woods offering hybrid learning experience for Ind. Master Naturalist program
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too