Mental Health First training underway in Henderson Co.

RiverValley Behavioral Health
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, RiverValley Behavioral Health will be hosting Mental Health First training in Henderson County.

That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 455 Klutey Park Plaza Drive.

The event is to teach people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use crises.

Behavioral Health officials say their next event will be in Union County next Tuesday.

