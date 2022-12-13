Mental Health First training underway in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, RiverValley Behavioral Health will be hosting Mental Health First training in Henderson County.

That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 455 Klutey Park Plaza Drive.

The event is to teach people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use crises.

Behavioral Health officials say their next event will be in Union County next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.