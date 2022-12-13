Lilly King swimming in World Championships

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King is hoping to bring home more medals for Team USA.

The Olympic gold medalist is swimming this week in the World Championships is Melbourne, Australia.

She’ll be swimming the 50, 100, and 200 meter breaststrokes and some relays.

Her first race is tonight. It’s the prelims for the 100m. Lilly is in heat 5, so she’ll probably be around 7:40 Central.

Lilly has won 33 FINA and Olympic medals.

Click here for race times.

