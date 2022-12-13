Polar Plunge
Lilly King swimming in World Championships

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King is hoping to bring home more medals for Team USA.

The Olympic gold medalist is swimming this week in the World Championships is Melbourne, Australia.

She’ll be swimming the 50, 100, and 200 meter breaststrokes and some relays.

Her first race is tonight. It’s the prelims for the 100m. Lilly is in heat 5, so she’ll probably be around 7:40 Central.

Lilly has won 33 FINA and Olympic medals.

Click here for race times.

