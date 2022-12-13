Juvenile Drug Court receives $75k and 4 years extension for mental health program

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Juvenile Drug Court recently received a hefty donation from the city commission and fiscal court.

Beginning January 2023, each city and county will provide $75,000 to the courts to increase the mental health providers available in the program.

This is only $5,000 more than they’ve paid in previous years.

Officials say this Municipal Court Order in Daviess County will ensure juveniles with nonsexual and nonviolent offenses, who have committed drug related offenses, will be provided any mental health services they need.

“A lot of the kids who have like mental health problems are like self medicating,” said Daviess County Attorney, Claud Porter. “Using other illegal substances or even legal substances to try to remedy their problem. If we can catch them soon enough, we think we can provide someone who can give them some help”

Porter says the fiscal court and city commission agreed to fund the program’s extension, adding an additional 4 years to the 9-year-old program.

Daviess District Judge, Judge Misty Miller, says she hopes accountability is the cornerstone of the program.

“We’ve been kind of expanding on juvenile drug court for a while now and we’re already seeing,” Miller. “I think we’re already seeing some benefit from the direction we’re going now and trying to give more support, more accountability”

Miller says she hopes the expansion of the program will help decrease the amount of juveniles recommitting crimes and re-entering into the criminal justice system.

The court system will monitor the juvenile’s program participation on a weekly basis. The juvenile must attend their counseling sessions weekly and test negative on all random drug tests administered while in the program.

Officials says the increase of program funding will allow the courts to pick up the remaining finances after insurance is applied to the mental health services.

“This is exciting for us to look at it and not just be able to give them help but to educate them and their families and as a community look at it and go okay now we can hit the ground running in the beginning we don’t have to wait until they’re an adult,” said owner of Hope Counseling Services, Amy Hardin.

Hardin says she’s grateful the court system is taking into consideration how mental health care effects juveniles ability to participate in drug related crimes similar to adults.

According to the U.S. office of Juvenile Justice and delinquency prevention, 70% of the youths who come in contact with the juvenile justice system do have a diagnosable mental illness or condition.

Court officials say upon successful completion of the program, juveniles could be eligible to have their criminal charges dismissed.

