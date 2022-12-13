Indoor gun range closing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year.

The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd.

The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising costs have made it too difficult to stay in business.

Information about hours and memberships was shared in the post.

