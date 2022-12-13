Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indoor gun range closing in Evansville

Uncle Rudy's Firing Range
Uncle Rudy's Firing Range
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year.

The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd.

The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising costs have made it too difficult to stay in business.

Information about hours and memberships was shared in the post.

You can see that here:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Katie Bowes Mugshot
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

Latest News

Blue Angels flying into Owensboro in 2021
Blue Angels returning to Owensboro in 2024
Lilly King swimming in World Championships
Wesselman Woods offering hybrid learning experience for Ind. Master Naturalist program
Wesselman Woods offering hybrid learning experience for Ind. Master Naturalist program
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too
Update: Grinch evades law enforcement in Mt. Carmel too