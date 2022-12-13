Henderson Co. girls basketball has championship aspirations once again, in ‘22-’23

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Henderson County girls basketball has high hopes for another good season, and they have the pieces to make it happen.

Jeff Haile’s program has four seniors, who have a ton of big game experience.

This year’s senior class has been to the state sweet 16, every year they’ve been in high school.

That’s because the Lady Colonels have made it to Rupp, four straight years, and 9 out of the last 10 years. This program has been the gold standard for girls basketball in the 2nd region, and they embrace being on that pedestal.

“Towards the end of the season we just draw a big circle on the board and say that’s us and everybody wants us,” said Henderson County girls basketball head coach, Jeff Haile. “I get it; when you win the region like we’ve won it, we’re gonna have that mark on our back, cuz we’re gonna get everybody’s best shot.”

“I love that everybody wants to beat us,” said Henderson County senior, Jarie Thomas. “I love the competition, and I love having the expectation. I love being able to prove that we earned our spot every year.”

“It’s not something we’re entitled to; it’s something we work for,” said Colonel senior, Mallorie Veal. “It’s our goal every year. It doesn’t mean we’ll get there, but we’re sure gonna try as hard as we can.”

“That’s one of those self-motivating things, for those four seniors,” added Haile. “They’re going to want to go out and not be the ones that didn’t go to the state tournament.”

The Lady Colonels play at Mater Dei, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

