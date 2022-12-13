‘Giving Wall’ officially up in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A community ‘Giving Wall’ is up in Tell City in front of the town’s city hall.

Officials say you can add items to the wall to help those in need.

This comes after the community was inspired by a Newburgh woman’s ‘Giving Wall’ of her own.

[Related Story: Inspired by Newburgh woman, Tell City plans for ‘Giving Wall’]

You can add any food or goods that you can spare. Make sure they are in a sealed bag, add and take as needed.

The goal of the wall is for it to be a way for the community to donate food and goods to people in need during a difficult year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.