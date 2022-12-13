Polar Plunge
Gibson Co. Republican Central Committee hosts 3 caucuses

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Republican Central Committee is hosting three caucuses Monday night.

The caucuses are to fill an Oakland City Council seat and two township advisory board positions.

Phil Sloan and Bruce McIntosh were elected to the Princeton City Council.

Michelle Ewin was elected to the Township Advisory Board.

.

