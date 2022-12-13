Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night.

Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched.

Phillips said he was the first person on the scene, and he could quickly tell that the home would be a total loss.

He said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the Red Cross was contacted to help the victims get back on their feet.

