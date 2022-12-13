Polar Plunge
Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night.

Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched.

Phillips said he was the first person on the scene, and he could quickly tell that the home would be a total loss.

He said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the Red Cross was contacted to help the victims get back on their feet.

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

Gibson Co. Republican Central Committee hosts 3 caucuses
Avian flu confirmed in Gibson Co. water birds
Evansville officials break ground on new Skate park
