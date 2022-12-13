EPD breaks down homicide numbers over the last two years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on Judson Street marks the eighteenth homicide in Evansville in 2022.

Of those 18, 17 have been considered murder according to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray.

She says it’s the same story as 2021.

“18 incidents total, 20 homicides. 15 of those were actually murder investigations,” says Gray, “of those, five of those actually remain unsolved, so we have five still open.”

According to their numbers, in 2022, there have been 16 incidents with 18 homicides.

Of those, 15 have been considered murders, and five also remain unsolved.

To dissect these numbers, you have to understand the information.

“A homicide is one person basically killing another,” says Gray, “and then you have murder, where there’s an intent to kill somebody.”

Gray says things can get tricky when it comes to compiling these numbers.

She says most of our city’s homicides and murders stem from or involve criminal group activity.

The same goes for those unsolved cases.

Of the 10 in the past two years, they believe eight involve criminal groups.

With a little over two weeks to go in December, two fewer homicides have occurred in the city compared to last year.

Gray says it’s still too many.

“I don’t know that they really surprise me, but you know, it’s just one of those things,” says Gray, “it’s my community as well, and you know, I’d like to see those numbers as low as they can go.”

Gray says looking to the future, the way to get these numbers lower is to rely on everybody.

She says it’ll takes a community effort, and a little help from technology.

“There’s a lot more cameras out there. We have all these Ring Doorbells and things like that. So not only us going into 2023, but a lot of people out in the community are starting to get this new technology and share it with us, and so I think that’s going to be huge going into 2023,” says Gray.

Of the 10 open cases from last year up until now, Sgt. Gray says a lot of times it’s not that they’ve gone cold or they have no leads.

It comes down to making sure they have every bit of evidence they need to obtain a warrant and charge somebody.

As she says, they only get one chance.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.