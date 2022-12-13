Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Katie Bowes Mugshot
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

Latest News

Joe Gatto
Comedian Joe Gatto coming to Evansville
Tell City streets to get repairs after city receives nearly $900k grant
RiverValley Behavioral Health
Mental Health First training underway in Henderson Co.
‘Giving Wall’ officially up in Tell City
‘Giving Wall’ officially up in Tell City
Cat at VHS
VHS low cost spay & neuter clinic approaches 100,000th surgery