Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Comedian Joe Gatto coming to Evansville

Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto(Old National Events Plaza)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Improv comedian and television personality, Joe Gatto, will bring his Night of Comedy Tour to Old National Events Plaza on March 9, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Gatto is known for the TV shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index.

Tickets start at $36.00 plus applicable fees and tax.

They are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Katie Bowes Mugshot
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

Latest News

Tell City streets to get repairs after city receives nearly $900k grant
RiverValley Behavioral Health
Mental Health First training underway in Henderson Co.
‘Giving Wall’ officially up in Tell City
‘Giving Wall’ officially up in Tell City
Cat at VHS
VHS low cost spay & neuter clinic approaches 100,000th surgery