Comedian Joe Gatto coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Improv comedian and television personality, Joe Gatto, will bring his Night of Comedy Tour to Old National Events Plaza on March 9, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Gatto is known for the TV shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index.

Tickets start at $36.00 plus applicable fees and tax.

They are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

