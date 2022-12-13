Co-Working Cottage to now host private events

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Smaller events will now be held in a co-working space in downtown Newburgh.

Since opening earlier in 2022, the The Co-Working Cottage has served as a business hub and co-working space, renting out workstations and a conference room at affordable rates.

Now the cottage will host private events and things like bridal showers.

According to Liz Alvarez, the cottage’s owner, this will provide customers with a great space for an affordable price.

“Pretty much anything where there’s a need for a smaller more affordable space to do events,” says Alvarez. “Generally speaking our events won’t be any more than $300 and that will will rent the entire space for 24 hours at a time.”

For more information to find out how to rent out the space visit the Co-Working Cottage website.

