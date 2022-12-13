Clouds Return, Rain Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early sun then becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain with high temps in the lower-50s. Tonight, showers mixed with a few thunderstorms as lows drop to only 50-degrees behind the warm front. The severe weather threat will remain south of the area. However, there is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall thorough Wednesday night.

Wednesday, breezy with occasional showers...mainly during the afternoon as high temps reach the upper 50s. Projected rainfall .75″ to 1.50″ will ease minor drought conditions.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 40s.

