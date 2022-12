OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A world famous air show team is coming back to Owensboro.

City representatives confirmed to us the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the Owensboro air show in 2024.

This will be their fourth appearance.

But first you can enjoy the Airforce Thunderbirds take the skies in 2023.

